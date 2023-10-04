Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,001.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 13,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.01, for a total value of $6,873,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,338,329.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 22,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.56, for a total value of $11,696,419.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,125,001.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,360 shares of company stock worth $26,743,411 in the last quarter. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 1.3 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $425.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.29 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.23. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.06 and a 12 month high of $564.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $486.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $487.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $943.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.84 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 104.84% and a net margin of 22.52%. On average, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $610.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $571.67.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

