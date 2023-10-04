Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RNC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 93,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after purchasing an additional 13,359 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,907 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 183.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 57,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 37,201 shares during the last quarter. TKG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,779,000. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $518,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PFE opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.77 and a 1 year high of $54.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.18.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

