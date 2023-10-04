Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $689,000 Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,323 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 2,334 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ABT. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $95.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.10. The company has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a PE ratio of 32.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.64. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $93.25 and a fifty-two week high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.62%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,829,785.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $5,688,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABT. Mizuho boosted their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.47.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

