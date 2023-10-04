Kovack Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,774,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,656,839,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,147 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,842,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $625,414,000 after buying an additional 1,843,027 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in ONEOK by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,441,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $620,309,000 after acquiring an additional 936,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ONEOK by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,703,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $506,136,000 after acquiring an additional 610,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ONEOK from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. Pickering Energy Partners initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.73.

ONEOK Price Performance

OKE stock opened at $61.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $65.53 and a 200-day moving average of $63.34. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $71.57.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. ONEOK had a return on equity of 35.84% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 70.48%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through three segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments.

