Kovack Advisors Inc. Sells 2,248 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 579.1% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 89.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Up 1.2 %

OGE stock opened at $32.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.84. OGE Energy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

OGE Energy Increases Dividend

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4182 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays began coverage on OGE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on OGE Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.88.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

