Kovack Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 56.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,415 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 20.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $266.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a one year low of $250.10 and a one year high of $294.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $279.39 and a 200 day moving average of $277.75.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

