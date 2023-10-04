Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Land Securities Group Plc (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 649 ($7.84).

LAND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 750 ($9.07) to GBX 650 ($7.86) in a report on Monday, September 4th. Shore Capital raised shares of Land Securities Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 465 ($5.62) price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Shares of LAND stock opened at GBX 575.20 ($6.95) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 603.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 612.46. The stock has a market cap of £4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -684.05, a PEG ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.40. Land Securities Group has a 52-week low of GBX 479.20 ($5.79) and a 52-week high of GBX 743.40 ($8.99).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,642.86%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Ian Cheshire bought 14,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 669 ($8.09) per share, with a total value of £99,279.60 ($120,004.35). Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

