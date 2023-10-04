Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of Land Securities Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LDSCY – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LDSCY. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 625 ($7.55) in a report on Friday, June 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Land Securities Group from GBX 680 ($8.22) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC cut shares of Land Securities Group from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Land Securities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 4th.

Get Land Securities Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Land Securities Group

Land Securities Group Stock Performance

Land Securities Group Cuts Dividend

OTCMKTS LDSCY opened at $7.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $9.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be issued a $0.0693 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

About Land Securities Group

(Get Free Report

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Land Securities Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Land Securities Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.