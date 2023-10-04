Lazari Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $282.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $203.64 and a twelve month high of $295.07.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

