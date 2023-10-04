Leerink Partnrs Comments on Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:NKTR)

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Nektar Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.00) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.82) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on NKTR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nektar Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

Shares of NKTR opened at $0.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.84 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.68. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 67.03% and a negative net margin of 349.75%. The company had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.85) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Nektar Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 280.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 41,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30,261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 82.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nektar Therapeutics

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in the field of immunotherapy in the United States and internationally. The company is developing rezpegaldesleukin, a cytokine Treg stimulant that is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and ulcerative colitis, as well as phase 1B clinical trial to treat atopic dermatitis and psoriasis; and NKTR-255, an IL-15 receptor agonist, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and multiple myeloma, and head and neck cancer squamous cell carcinoma and colorectal cancer.

