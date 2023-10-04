Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $119.00 to $120.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on LDOS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Leidos from $129.00 to $121.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Leidos from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Leidos from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Leidos from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.80.

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Leidos has a one year low of $76.58 and a one year high of $110.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.84.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.23. Leidos had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Leidos will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 28.13%.

In other Leidos news, Director Harry M. Jansen Kraemer, Jr. sold 3,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.95, for a total value of $300,351.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,170,655.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Leidos by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,563,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,553,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,908 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at $167,042,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $77,642,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leidos by 12.2% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,959,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $438,807,000 after acquiring an additional 540,483 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Leidos by 3,864.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 420,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 410,043 shares during the period. 74.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

