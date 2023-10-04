Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $13.43 Per Share

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Lennar in a report issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now forecasts that the construction company will earn $13.43 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $12.12. The consensus estimate for Lennar’s current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Lennar’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.46 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.70 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.91 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.44 EPS.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lennar in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.25.

NYSE:LEN opened at $108.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $118.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.83. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a 52-week low of $69.90 and a 52-week high of $133.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Czech National Bank raised its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the second quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,954,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Lennar by 4.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,882,501.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,981.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,469 shares of company stock worth $301,842 in the last ninety days. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

