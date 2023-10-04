Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,290,000 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the August 31st total of 5,680,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Insider Activity at Lennar

In other news, Director Amy Banse purchased 859 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $117.65 per share, for a total transaction of $101,061.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares in the company, valued at $1,055,555.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total transaction of $1,264,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 141,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,882,501.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought 2,469 shares of company stock valued at $301,842 over the last 90 days. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lennar

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank increased its position in Lennar by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 30,041 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 5.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,351 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,954,000 after purchasing an additional 10,972 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 1st quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Lennar by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $150.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lennar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Raymond James upgraded Lennar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lennar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.25.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.48. Lennar has a 52 week low of $69.90 and a 52 week high of $133.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.88 and a 200-day moving average of $115.83.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.39. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $8.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lennar will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.12%.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

