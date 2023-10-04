Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its 08/31/2023 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 5th. Analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Levi Strauss & Co. has set its FY23 guidance at $1.10-1.20 EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Levi Strauss & Co. to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.41. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $19.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.17.

Levi Strauss & Co. Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.64%.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.82.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Levi Strauss & Co.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,857 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $113,573,000 after purchasing an additional 68,649 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 20.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,365,036 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $125,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,969 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,989,518 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $109,189,000 after purchasing an additional 626,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,898,650 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $27,398,000 after purchasing an additional 82,421 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,412 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $24,776,000 after purchasing an additional 287,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related products under the Levi's, Dockers, Beyond Yoga, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

