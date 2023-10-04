LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
LiqTech International Stock Performance
Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International
LiqTech International Company Profile
LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.
