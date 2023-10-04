LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

LiqTech International Stock Performance

Shares of LIQT stock opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.76 and a 200 day moving average of $3.57. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.99 million during the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative return on equity of 35.38% and a negative net margin of 48.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LiqTech International

LiqTech International Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 239.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 127,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 89,789 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in LiqTech International in the 2nd quarter worth about $196,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its position in LiqTech International by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 763,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP raised its position in LiqTech International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 476,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 54,637 shares during the last quarter. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in three segments: Water, Ceramics, and Plastics.

