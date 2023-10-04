Liquefied Natural Gas (OTCMKTS:LNGLY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.09

Shares of Liquefied Natural Gas Limited (OTCMKTS:LNGLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and traded as high as $0.10. Liquefied Natural Gas shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 26,000 shares traded.
Liquefied Natural Gas Stock Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.09.
About Liquefied Natural Gas
Liquefied Natural Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification and progression of liquefied natural gas (LNG) development projects to facilitate the production and sale of LNG. It operates through LNG Infrastructure, and Technology and Licensing segments. The company's projects include the Magnolia LNG project located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, the United States; and the Bear Head LNG project situated in Point Tupper, Richmond County, Nova Scotia, Canada.
