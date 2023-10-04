Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Update

Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,220,000 shares, a growth of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 13,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.7 days. Currently, 12.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lithium Americas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LAC. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 654.7% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 18.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 156.5% during the first quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 725.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Lithium Americas alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lithium Americas from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 1st. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Lithium Americas from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $37.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

Lithium Americas Stock Performance

NYSE:LAC opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average is $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 10.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.26 and a beta of 1.47. Lithium Americas has a 1-year low of $15.64 and a 1-year high of $29.48.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.29. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lithium Americas will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Lithium Americas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.