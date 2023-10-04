LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.97 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LKQ in a research note issued on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the auto parts company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.96. The consensus estimate for LKQ’s current full-year earnings is $3.98 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for LKQ’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, August 28th.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $48.54 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.34. LKQ has a 1-year low of $48.33 and a 1-year high of $59.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.51.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 16th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other news, CEO Dominick P. Zarcone sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.74, for a total transaction of $1,655,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 495,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,611,506.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 94.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in LKQ by 81.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $35,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LKQ during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in LKQ by 55.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 736 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

