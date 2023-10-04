LMS Capital (LON:LMS) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $20.57

LMS Capital plc (LON:LMS – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 20.57 ($0.25) and traded as high as GBX 20.60 ($0.25). LMS Capital shares last traded at GBX 20.60 ($0.25), with a volume of 14,500 shares.

LMS Capital Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £16.59 million, a PE ratio of -1,030.00 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 20.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.99, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Get LMS Capital alerts:

LMS Capital Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. LMS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5,000.00%.

LMS Capital Company Profile

LMS Capital plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of funds investments in mid ventures, late ventures, emerging growth, middle market, later stage, growth and development capital, buyout and recapitalization. The firm prefers to invest in media, consumer services, energy equipment services, financials, healthcare, industrials, professionals services, information technology, software and services, and utilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LMS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.