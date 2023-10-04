Loretta Lydia Sanchez Sells 7,599 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Stock

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) Director Loretta Lydia Sanchez sold 7,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $64,743.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,843.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Universal Technical Institute Price Performance

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $8.44 on Wednesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.38 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.55 million, a P/E ratio of 211.05, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Get Universal Technical Institute alerts:

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $153.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.85 million. Universal Technical Institute had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 6,316.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 6,316 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Universal Technical Institute by 204.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 4,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Universal Technical Institute in the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Argus lowered shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Universal Technical Institute from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on UTI

About Universal Technical Institute

(Get Free Report)

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides transportation and technical training programs in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, NASCAR Technical Institute, and MIAT College of Technology.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Technical Institute Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Technical Institute and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.