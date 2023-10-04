Lorrie M. Norrington Sells 2,148 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stock

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) Director Lorrie M. Norrington sold 2,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total transaction of $450,457.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,548,395.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Autodesk Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $203.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.89. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 16.77% and a return on equity of 90.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Autodesk by 351.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Autodesk by 71.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Autodesk by 3.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,691 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Autodesk in the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Autodesk by 18.0% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
