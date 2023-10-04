LTC Properties, Inc. (LTC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.19 on October 31st

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 20th.

LTC Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years. LTC Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 120.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.5%.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $31.02 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.58 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. LTC Properties has a twelve month low of $30.73 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The company has a quick ratio of 13.18, a current ratio of 13.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Several research firms recently commented on LTC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in LTC Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $942,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 7,632 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 55,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of LTC Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $341,000. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 213 properties in 29 states with 29 operating partners.

