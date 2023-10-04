Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives $8.15 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Lucid Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, September 19th.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 46,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.01, for a total transaction of $280,877.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,437,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,130.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 25.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,587,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $720,681,000 after buying an additional 10,320,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 32.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,330,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,991,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,171,066 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,537,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,963,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,650,000 after acquiring an additional 667,376 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ LCID opened at $5.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.07, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Lucid Group has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. The stock has a market cap of $12.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $150.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.58 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 337.97% and a negative return on equity of 64.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

