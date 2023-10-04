Luke M. Scrivanich Sells 15,396 Shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Stock

Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 15,396 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.08, for a total transaction of $139,795.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,629.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.01 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.52 and a 52-week high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day moving average of $10.13.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $263.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.43 million.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,772,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 12.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,415,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $166,952,000 after buying an additional 1,746,558 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Viavi Solutions by 589.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,819,734 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,075,000 after buying an additional 1,555,765 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $11,682,000. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $11,141,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.29.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

