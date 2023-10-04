Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.75.

MGNI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Magnite from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Magnite from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Magnite stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. Magnite has a 12 month low of $5.59 and a 12 month high of $15.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.06). Magnite had a negative net margin of 38.65% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.56 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO David Buonasera sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total value of $46,709.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,778,170.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $375,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,405,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,104,181.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 107,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,080. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Magnite by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

