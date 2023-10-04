MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (MMD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on October 31st

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund (NYSE:MMD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th.

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MMD stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.84. MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.15 and a fifty-two week high of $18.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund

In other MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund news, Portfolio Manager Michael Denlinger sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $76,999.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMD. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 20,973 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth $403,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of MainStay MacKay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter worth $428,000.

MainStay DefinedTerm Municipal Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by New York Life Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds which are exempt from regular U.S.

