Marc Benioff Sells 15,000 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.23, for a total value of $3,063,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,386,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,142,316,682.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.81, for a total value of $3,042,150.00.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $3,037,950.00.

On Monday, September 25th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.57, for a total value of $3,083,550.00.

On Friday, September 22nd, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.63, for a total value of $3,114,450.00.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.77, for a total value of $3,221,550.00.

On Monday, September 18th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.05, for a total value of $3,225,750.00.

On Friday, September 15th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $3,233,100.00.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.71, for a total value of $3,295,650.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total value of $3,372,150.00.

On Thursday, September 7th, Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.70, for a total value of $3,325,500.00.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $199.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $213.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $238.22. The company has a market capitalization of $194.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 4.77%. Salesforce’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 92,823.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 238,763,957 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,441,274,000 after buying an additional 238,507,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,653,307 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,644,718,000 after purchasing an additional 143,962 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,357,722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,263,546,000 after purchasing an additional 695,355 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Salesforce by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,242,436 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,065,157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com raised Salesforce from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Northland Securities upped their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $242.28.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

