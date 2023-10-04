Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala Acquires 500,000 Shares of Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Stock

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) Director Maria Asunicion Aramburuzabala acquired 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $5,400,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,425,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,390,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Coty Trading Down 4.1 %

COTY opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $6.19 and a one year high of $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Coty had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coty Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Coty by 316.8% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,933,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,473 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $1,165,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Coty during the second quarter worth $150,000. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Coty by 3.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,635,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 41.2% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 212,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 61,954 shares in the last quarter. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Coty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.08.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates through Prestige and Consumer Beauty segments. The company provides fragrance, color cosmetics, and skin and body care products. It offers Prestige products primarily through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Burberry, Calvin Klein, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Orveda, philosophy, SKKN BY KIM, and Tiffany & Co brands.

