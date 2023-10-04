Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MARPS opened at $5.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.24. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 52-week low of $4.35 and a 52-week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned approximately 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

