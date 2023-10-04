Matt Ehrlichman Acquires 67,225 Shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CEO Matt Ehrlichman acquired 67,225 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,107.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,875,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,961,746.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matt Ehrlichman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 29th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 2,439 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,951.20.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 47,958 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $36,927.66.

On Monday, September 25th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 113,621 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.76 per share, for a total transaction of $86,351.96.

On Friday, September 22nd, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 114,159 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $87,902.43.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 40,704 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.81 per share, for a total transaction of $32,970.24.

On Monday, September 18th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 21,743 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.83 per share, for a total transaction of $18,046.69.

On Friday, September 15th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 37,414 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $32,176.04.

On Wednesday, September 13th, Matt Ehrlichman bought 70,779 shares of Porch Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, for a total transaction of $61,577.73.

On Monday, September 11th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 163,158 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.86 per share, for a total transaction of $140,315.88.

On Thursday, September 7th, Matt Ehrlichman purchased 425,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.77 per share, for a total transaction of $327,250.00.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCH opened at $0.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Porch Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Porch Group ( NASDAQ:PRCH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.23). Porch Group had a negative return on equity of 329.46% and a negative net margin of 76.03%. The company had revenue of $98.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PRCH. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Porch Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in shares of Porch Group in the third quarter valued at $39,000. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

Featured Stories

