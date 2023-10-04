mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP) versus Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Head to Head Comparison

mCloud Technologies (NASDAQ:MCLDP – Get Free Report) and Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get mCloud Technologies alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets mCloud Technologies N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates 17.21% 75.18% 27.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares mCloud Technologies and Manhattan Associates’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio mCloud Technologies $13.78 million N/A N/A N/A N/A Manhattan Associates $767.08 million 15.69 $128.96 million $2.32 84.11

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Manhattan Associates has higher revenue and earnings than mCloud Technologies.

97.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Manhattan Associates shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for mCloud Technologies and Manhattan Associates, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score mCloud Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Manhattan Associates 0 2 3 0 2.60

Manhattan Associates has a consensus target price of $210.67, suggesting a potential upside of 7.96%. Given Manhattan Associates’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Manhattan Associates is more favorable than mCloud Technologies.

Summary

Manhattan Associates beats mCloud Technologies on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About mCloud Technologies

(Get Free Report)

mCloud Technologies Corp., a technology company, provides asset management platform solutions combining IoT, artificial intelligence (AI), and cloud in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, and China. Its AI-powered AssetCare platform offers asset management solutions, such as Connected Buildings, an AI and analytics solution to automate and remotely manage commercial buildings; Connected Workers, a cloud software to assist workers in the field to stay connected to experts remotely, facilitate repairs, and provide workers with an AI-powered digital assistant; Connected Energy for the inspection of wind turbine blades using AI-powered computer vision and the deployment of analytics to maximize wind farm energy production yield and availability; Connected Industry, to process assets and control endpoint monitoring, equipment health, and asset inventory management, as well as for the management of change across distributed teams; and Connected Health, which includes remote health monitoring and connectivity to caregivers using mobile apps and wireless sensors. mCloud Technologies Corp. has a strategic partnership with Google Cloud to launch three AI-powered sustainability applications with the combination of its AssetCare platform. The company was formerly known as Universal mCloud Corp. and changed its name to mCloud Technologies Corp. in October 2019. mCloud Technologies Corp. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

About Manhattan Associates

(Get Free Report)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and omnichannel solution, which include enterprise solutions and omnichannel solutions for store. The company also provides inventory optimization, planning, and allocation solutions; technology platform including Manhattan Active Platform solutions, a cloud-native product designed to provide version-less product access; maintenance services, which offers comprehensive program that provides on-premises software licensees with software upgrades for additional or improved functionality and technological advances incorporating emerging supply chain and industry advances; and professional services, such as solutions planning and implementation, and related consulting services. In addition, it provides training and change management services; resells computer hardware, radio frequency terminal networks, radio frequency identification chip readers, bar code printers and scanners, and other peripherals. Further, the company offers products through direct sales personnel, as well as through partnership agreements with various organizations. It serves retail, consumer goods, food and grocery, logistics service providers, industrial and wholesale, high technology and electronics, life sciences, and government industries. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Manhattan Associates, Inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Receive News & Ratings for mCloud Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for mCloud Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.