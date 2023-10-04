Mcrae Capital Management Inc. Has $1.54 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 94,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 22,879 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,771,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,281,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the period. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Pfizer from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut Pfizer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.18.

PFE stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $191.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.77 and a 1-year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

