Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of VO opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $217.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.69. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $229.34. The stock has a market cap of $50.38 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

