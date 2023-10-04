Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEJHY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $14.30.

Meiji Holdings Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of dairy products, confectioneries, nutritional products, and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Food and Pharmaceutical. It provides yogurt, cheese, drinking milk, beverages, butter, margarine, cream, ice cream, frozen food, chocolates, gummy, chewing gums, sports nutrition products, protein, infant formula, enteral formula, beauty supplements, OTC drugs, feed stuffs, sugar, and corn sweeteners.

