Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Meiji (OTCMKTS:MEJHY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
Meiji Price Performance
Shares of MEJHY opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.92. Meiji has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $14.30.
About Meiji
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Meiji
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- 3 Reliable Growing Dividends Near Rock-Bottom Prices
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- 5 Short Squeeze Candidates With Catalysts For Rebounds
- Video Game Stocks: How to Invest in Gaming
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Meiji Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meiji and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.