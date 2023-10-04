Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Bought by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.5% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $5,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of META. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 7.7% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 18.7% during the first quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in Meta Platforms by 139.0% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Finally, Audent Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META stock opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.09 and a fifty-two week high of $326.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.50. The firm has a market cap of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. Analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,052,209.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC upgraded Meta Platforms from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.