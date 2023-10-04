Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 1.2% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $11,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after buying an additional 1,172,997 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after buying an additional 6,735,038 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $301.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $774.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total transaction of $193,261.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.45, for a total value of $193,261.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,255,319. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,353 shares of company stock worth $12,265,069 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on META. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $313.00 to $389.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. New Street Research upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.34.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

