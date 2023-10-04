Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Brendel Financial Advisors LLC

Brendel Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 26.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,359 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 2,644 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms makes up about 3.2% of Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 18,635 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Cassia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $428,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Meta Platforms by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its position in Meta Platforms by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,231,000. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,695,479. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,052,209.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.50, for a total value of $211,907.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,695,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,353 shares of company stock valued at $12,265,069 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $285.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $320.34.

View Our Latest Report on META

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

META stock opened at $300.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $774.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $269.50.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.