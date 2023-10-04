Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of MXC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.

Get Mexco Energy alerts:

Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

Mexco Energy Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 44,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 6.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mexco Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mexco Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.