Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Mexco Energy Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of MXC opened at $12.69 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.05. Mexco Energy has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $18.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.16.
Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 43.26% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Company Profile
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,400 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
