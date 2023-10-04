M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) PT Raised to GBX 230

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 220 ($2.66) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a report released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MGPUF. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on M&G from GBX 218 ($2.64) to GBX 208 ($2.51) in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 195 ($2.36) in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC downgraded shares of M&G from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of M&G from GBX 194 ($2.34) to GBX 190 ($2.30) in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS MGPUF opened at $2.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.44. M&G has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.87.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Asset Management, and Retail and Savings segments. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

