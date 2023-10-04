Michael A. Mussallem Sells 29,350 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock

Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,020,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,816.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $69.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $67.13 and a 1 year high of $94.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.13 and its 200-day moving average is $83.28.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 353 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EW shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. 58.com reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EW

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Free Report)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.