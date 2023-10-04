Michael Cannon-Brookes Sells 8,241 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Stock

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.82, for a total transaction of $1,663,198.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Cannon-Brookes also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 2nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.57, for a total value of $1,628,174.37.

On Wednesday, September 27th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.12, for a total value of $1,624,465.92.

On Friday, September 22nd, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.69, for a total value of $1,612,681.29.

On Wednesday, September 20th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total value of $1,681,823.28.

On Monday, September 18th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.60, for a total value of $1,694,349.60.

On Friday, September 15th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.57, for a total value of $1,669,379.37.

On Thursday, September 7th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.27, for a total value of $1,699,871.07.

On Wednesday, August 30th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total value of $1,659,490.17.

On Monday, August 28th, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total value of $1,579,882.11.

On Monday, August 21st, Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,241 shares of Atlassian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total value of $1,519,393.17.

Atlassian Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $190.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $49.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.86 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $194.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.79. Atlassian Co. has a 1-year low of $113.86 and a 1-year high of $246.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Atlassian ( NASDAQ:TEAM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.23 million. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 61.15% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TEAM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Atlassian from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.29.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Atlassian by 2,411.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

