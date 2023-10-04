Michael Rice Sells 831 Shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Free Report) CEO Michael Rice sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total transaction of $11,766.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 418,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,871.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BioLife Solutions alerts:

On Friday, August 25th, Michael Rice sold 1,729 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.99, for a total transaction of $19,001.71.

On Monday, August 14th, Michael Rice sold 277 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.38, for a total transaction of $3,429.26.

BioLife Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of BLFS opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.48 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $595.81 million, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.22). BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 9.87% and a negative net margin of 51.20%. The firm had revenue of $39.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Equities research analysts forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on BLFS shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BioLife Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLife Solutions

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 56.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 67.4% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioLife Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioLife Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.