Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $182.55 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 829,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 6.2% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.34% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $182,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VO. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 392.1% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VO opened at $203.00 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $182.88 and a 1-year high of $229.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.17 and a 200 day moving average of $213.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

