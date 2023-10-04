Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 3,580 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,580 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $16,490,610,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $127.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $147.74. The stock has a market cap of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

