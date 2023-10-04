Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF) Upgraded by Pareto Securities to “Buy”

Mips AB (publ) (OTC:MPZAF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Pareto Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mips AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th.

Shares of MPZAF stock opened at $48.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.59. Mips AB has a 52-week low of $48.85 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

MIPS AB (publ) manufactures and sells helmet-based safety systems in North America, Europe, Sweden, Asia, and Australia. It offers sport helmets, which include bike, snow, equestrian, and team sports helmets, as well as other helmets, such as climbing, snowmobiling, and white water rafting helmets; moto helmets comprising on-road and off-road helmets; and safety helmets for construction, manufacturing, mining, and oil industries, as well as law enforcement and armed forces application.

