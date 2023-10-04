Motorola Solutions, Inc. Expected to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share (NYSE:MSI)

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Motorola Solutions in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the communications equipment provider will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for Motorola Solutions’ current full-year earnings is $10.44 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Motorola Solutions’ Q2 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.03 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Motorola Solutions from $320.00 to $311.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Motorola Solutions from $329.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.67.

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE:MSI opened at $271.49 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.14, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Motorola Solutions has a 12 month low of $212.76 and a 12 month high of $299.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.14. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 2,157.02% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.58, for a total value of $284,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $470,994,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $197,322,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 97.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 991,295 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,639,000 after purchasing an additional 489,440 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,506,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $903,721,000 after purchasing an additional 464,771 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $357,046,000 after acquiring an additional 337,759 shares in the last quarter. 82.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.