MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePro Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $269.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $269.78. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $295.07. The company has a market cap of $88.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

