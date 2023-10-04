National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) – Analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Sunday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.83. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $0.74 per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on TU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th.

Shares of NYSE:TU opened at $15.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $22.08.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.274 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.19%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TU. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 227.5% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS in the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. 49.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

