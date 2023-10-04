National Bank Financial Weighs in on TELUS Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a research report issued on Sunday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.10. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.18 per share.

Get TELUS alerts:

T has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

TELUS Price Performance

Shares of TSE:T opened at C$21.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is C$25.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a one year low of C$21.16 and a one year high of C$29.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C($0.04). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm had revenue of C$4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.93 billion.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.83%.

About TELUS

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.