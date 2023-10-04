Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Hits $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. Over the last week, Navcoin has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0471 or 0.00000171 BTC on exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $4.17 million and $124,100.38 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Memetic (MEME) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.85 or 0.00039411 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00159337 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00047692 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00025521 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00013139 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003578 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Navcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.